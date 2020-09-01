Namecoin (NMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $360.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.61 million and $360.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00003777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,875.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.52 or 0.02446390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00759788 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010791 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000559 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.