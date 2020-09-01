Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.85

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 51113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.