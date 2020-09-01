National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.43

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.43 and traded as low as $125.50. National Express Group shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 3,404,146 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 392 ($5.12).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The company has a market cap of $773.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.43.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 272,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51), for a total value of £523,950.72 ($684,634.42). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 302,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £468,978.85 ($612,803.93). Insiders have sold 699,144 shares of company stock valued at $123,956,785 in the last three months.

National Express Group Company Profile (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.