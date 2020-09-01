Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.10. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

