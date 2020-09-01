Naviaddress Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,498.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $117,604.08 and $9,498.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 78.6% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

