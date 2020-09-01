Nebula AI Tops One Day Volume of $49.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $774,852.03 and $49.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,935,836,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

