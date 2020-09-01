Nectar Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $53.18 million and approximately $105,037.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nectar has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,028.11 or 1.00295969 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00157974 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001092 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,008 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.