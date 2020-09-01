Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,234 shares of company stock worth $1,734,162. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.