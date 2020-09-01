Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,470 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.7% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,968,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

