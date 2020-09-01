Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,994 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 173,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,992,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

