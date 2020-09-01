NEM (XEM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $254.13 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Huobi, BTC Trade UA and HitBTC. NEM has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $254.13 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Iquant, Koineks, CoinTiger, Binance, Kryptono, Zaif, Livecoin, Kuna, B2BX, OKEx, Indodax, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, COSS, Exrates, Upbit, Liquid, Crex24, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

