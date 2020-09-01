Neo Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Neo has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $21.26 or 0.00178778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx, BigONE and Bitinka. Neo has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $942.74 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.01704396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00212870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00174869 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX, Livecoin, BitForex, ZB.COM, TDAX, Liquid, Tidebit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Upbit, CoinBene, Exrates, Gate.io, COSS, CoinEx, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bibox, Coinnest, Coinrail, Binance, Koinex, Bitinka, BigONE, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Ovis, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BitMart and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

