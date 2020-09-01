NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NESTE OYJ/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 47,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

