NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,760. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

