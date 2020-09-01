Nestree Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Nestree has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00060868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,746.45 or 0.98960450 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000791 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00167488 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000996 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,189,181 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

