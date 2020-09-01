NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776,965 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 5.24% of NetScout Systems worth $97,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 207,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.25.

NTCT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 498,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,805. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

