Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $28.35 million and $2.19 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 28,345,964 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

