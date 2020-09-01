New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 370,950 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

