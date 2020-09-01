NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $2,749.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00526654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002741 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,722,521,188 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

