NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 799500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,587,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 115.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $305,000.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

