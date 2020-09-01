Next.exchange Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.67 or 0.05884438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00037614 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.