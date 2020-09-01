NextDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $273,972.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $4.10 million and $273,972.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00135854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.01693325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00211884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00179928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00174232 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,373,661,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,333,429,275 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.