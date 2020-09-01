NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

NYSE NEE opened at $279.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.01. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

