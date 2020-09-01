Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $53,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. 4,908,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,356 shares of company stock valued at $12,431,115 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

