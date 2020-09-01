Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,776 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 6.5% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Nike worth $169,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 11.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 274,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 9.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $943,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,356 shares of company stock valued at $12,431,115. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. 4,908,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,115. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

