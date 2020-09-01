Nima Kelly Sells 4,375 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10.

GDDY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. Research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter worth $59,955,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 79.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 959,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 424,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 4,103.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

