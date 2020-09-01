Niobium Coin Market Cap Reaches $964,825.11 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $964,825.11 and approximately $293.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01660572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00194214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00175696 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00203751 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

