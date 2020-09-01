Niobium Coin Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $882,849.58 and approximately $81.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

