NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Stock Price Down 13.8%

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) fell 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. 1,008,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,715,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

