NoLimitCoin Price Up 130.4% Over Last 7 Days (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 130.4% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $251,985.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001966 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,452,567 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

