Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.18. 7,772,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,090,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.