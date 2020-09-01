Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,172. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

