Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.25

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

