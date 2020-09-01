NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.16

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and traded as low as $58.75. NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 12,711 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.73.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

