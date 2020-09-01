Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report sales of $346.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $350.00 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $471.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.