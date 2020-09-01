Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,750 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 69,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,167. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

