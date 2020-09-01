NuBits (USNBT) Market Cap Hits $2.51 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $1,532.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.01704396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00212870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00178778 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00174869 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.