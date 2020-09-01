Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $364,876.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex and Zebpay. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitbns, Bittrex, Bitrue, Huobi, Ethfinex, Koinex, WazirX, BITBOX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.