Numeraire Price Tops $51.15 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $51.15 or 0.00426035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $152.22 million and $9.45 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,975,868 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

