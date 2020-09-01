Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.13. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 590,600 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

