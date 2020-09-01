Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 198,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,536. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 772,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

