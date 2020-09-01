Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.82

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.04. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 37,300 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

