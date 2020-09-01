NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $535.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.30.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $17.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.84. 549,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,465,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.41. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $163.25 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,723 shares of company stock worth $129,724,586 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

