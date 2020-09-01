NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Richard Armitage Acquires 400 Shares

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) insider Richard Armitage purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £832 ($1,087.16).

LON:NWF opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. NWF Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

