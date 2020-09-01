Nxt Market Capitalization Reaches $13.61 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $13.61 million and $828,780.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00015934 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars.

