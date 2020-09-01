Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Down 0.4%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.30. 3,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

