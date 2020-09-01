Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OIBRQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 75,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,240. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

OIBRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

