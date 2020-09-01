Oil States International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,560 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 206 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.