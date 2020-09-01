OKB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97.23 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00047964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $345.52 million and approximately $97.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB's official website is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

