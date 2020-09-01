Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $228.03

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $228.03 and last traded at $226.22, with a volume of 51746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -119.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 201.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

